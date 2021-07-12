Rockford Lutheran goes with Gates as it’s head football coach

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford Lutheran High School has named Ron Gates its new head football coach.

Gates is the President of the Rockford Renegades Pop Warner Football Club at Lutheran. He has high school coaching experience as an assistant coach at several local schools including Rockford Christian Life, Rockford Auburn and Rockford Jefferson.

“I would like to thank Rockford Lutheran high school for giving me an opportunity of being the head varsity football coach,” said Gates in a statement. “I’m excited to build this program to be the top program in the 815 area.”

Rockford Lutheran went 2-1 this spring in a season shortened by the pandemic. In 2019 the Crusaders went 4-5. Both seasons they were coached by Tony Ambrogio. Ambrogio resigned at Lutheran last month to become the head football coach at Belvidere High School.