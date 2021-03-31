Rockford Lutheran out of quarantine and back on the football field

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) – The Rockford Lutheran football team has waited longer than most to play ball this spring. The Crusaders will finally get their chance Friday night when they play at Stillman Valley.

The Crusaders spent the past two weeks in quarantine following COVID-19 protocols. Wednesday afternoon was the first time they were allowed back on the practice field together.

Now they’re in hurry-up mode with only two days of on-the-field workouts before playing Stillman Valley. The Crusaders say the quarantine didn’t dampen their enthusiasm to play ball.

“Honestly I would say we’re more excited now than ever because we’ve been shown that our season can be taken away just as quickly as it can get started,” said lineman Josh LePack. “So being only able to play four games instead of five has really put a fire under us and I think we’re going to come out swinging on Friday.

“They’re ready to go,” said Lutheran coach Tony Ambrogio. “I think they’re real excited to come back and they’re happy football is on and I think I am too. I think all of us kind of went through that little lull that we had to miss a game, but I think everybody is ready to go now.”

Ambrgio says the Crusaders have done conditioning and game planning virtually to stay prepared for their opening game.

“We’ve been installing the game plan since Friday. Obviously we knew who our next opponent was, so we met with them on Friday. We’ve had a workout regimen for them that they can sign into and we track that and then on Monday and Tuesday we installed defensive game plan on Monday and then offensive and specials on Tuesday’s via zoom. So hopefully is everybody was paying attention we’re going to hit the ground running here.