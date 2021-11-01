Round 2 playoff times/matchups are set

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the second-round playoff matchups for our local football teams in the Rockford area with dates and kickoff times.



|Football Playoffs (Round 2)

7A

#15 Pekin (8-2) at #2 Rockton (Hononegah) (10-0), Sat., Nov. 6, 1:00 pm



6A

#6 Lake Forest (H.S.) (8-2) at #3 Machesney Park (Harlem) (9-1), Sat., Nov. 6, 4:00 pm



5A

#1 Glen Ellyn (Glenbard South) (9-1) at #9 Sycamore (H.S.) (7-3), Sat., Nov. 6, 2:00 pm

#13 Chicago (St. Patrick) (6-4) vs. #5 Rochelle (8-2) at Triton College, Fri., Nov. 5, 7:30 pm

#2 Oak Park (Fenwick) (8-2) at #10 Rockford (Boylan Catholic) (7-3), Sat., Nov. 6, 6:00 pm



4A

#5 Wheaton (St. Francis) (8-2) at #4 Genoa (G.-Kingston) (9-1), Sat., Nov. 6, 3:00 pm

#7 Stillman Valley (8-2) at #2 Richmond (R.-Burton) (10-0), Sat., Nov. 6, 1:30 pm



3A

#8 Lisle (Sr.) (7-3) at #1 Byron (10-0), Sat., Nov. 6, 1:00 pm

#6 Elmhurst (IC Catholic) (9-1) at #3 Pecatonica [Du-Pec Coop] (9-1), Sat., Nov. 6, 3:30 pm



2A

#1 Wilmington (10-0) at #9 Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (7-3), Sat., Nov. 6, 3:00 pm



1A

#7 Fulton (H.S.) (8-2) at #2 Ottawa (Marquette) (9-1), Sat., Nov. 6, 1:00 pm

#6 Lena (L.-Winslow) (8-2) at #3 Forreston (8-2), Sat., Nov. 6, 6:00 pm



8-Man Playoffs

#4 West Central at #12 South Beloit (6-3) Sat., Nov. 6, 1pm

#6 Martinsville (8-2) at #3 Orangeville (9-1) Sat., Nov. 6, 1pm

##8 Milford-Cissna Park (8-2) at #1 Polo (10-0) Sat, Nov. 6, 2pm

#2 Milledgeville (9-1) at #10 Amboy (6-4) Sat., Nov. 6, 1pm