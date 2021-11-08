Round 3 kickoff times/locations set for IHSA football playoffs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– The Quarterfinal round for the IHSA football playoffs is set for this weekend. Here are the kickoff times and locations for games involving Rockford area teams.

PLAYOFFS ROUND 3 (Quarterfinals)
7A
#2 Rockton (Hononegah) (11-0) at #10 Chicago (St. Rita) (9-2), Sat., Nov. 13, 3:00 pm

5A
#13 Chicago (St. Patrick) (7-4) at #9 Sycamore (H.S.) (8-3), Sat., Nov. 13, 2:00 pm

4A
#4 Genoa (G.-Kingston) (10-1) at #1 Joliet (Catholic Academy) (11-0), Sat., Nov. 13, 7:00 pm

3A
#4 Braidwood (Reed-Custer) (10-1) at #1 Byron (11-0), Sat., Nov. 13, 2:00 pm

1A
#7 Fulton (H.S.) (9-2) at #6 Lena (L.-Winslow) (9-2), Sat., Nov. 13, 1:00 pm


