ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Those Rockford area football teams that survived the first round of the playoffs will be back at it in round two Friday and Saturday this coming weekend. Here is when our local teams will be taking the field.

6A
 #3 Grayslake (North) (9-1) at #11 Machesney Park (Harlem) (7-3) Sat. 6pm

5A
#3 Rockford (Boylan Catholic) (9-1) at #11 LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) (6-4) Sat. 1pm
#1 Sycamore (H.S.) (10-0) at #9 Mundelein (Carmel) (7-3) Sat. 2pm
#5 Sterling (H.S.) (8-2) at #4 Chicago (Goode) (9-1) Sat. 5:30pm

4A
#7 Rochelle (8-2) at #15 Johnsburg (6-4) Fri. 7pm

3A
#6 Byron (9-1) at #3 Seneca (10-0) Fri. 7pm
#5 Stillman Valley (9-1) at #4 Elmhurst (IC Catholic) (9-1) Sat. 3pm
#8 Genoa (Kingston) (8-2) at #1 Princeton (10-0) Sat. 1pm
#7 Pecatonica [Du-Pec Coop] (8-2) at #2 Braidwood (Reed-Custer) (10-0) Sat. 5pm

1A
#4 Fulton (H.S.) (8-2) at #12 Rockford (Lutheran) (6-4) Sat. 1pm
#8 Oneida (ROWVA) [Coop] (6-4) at #1 Lena (Winslow) (10-0) Sat. 1pm
#3 Ottawa (Marquette) (9-1) at #11 Dakota (6-4) Sat. 1pm
#2 Chicago (C. Hope Academy) (10-0) at #10 Forreston (6-4) Sat. 2pm

8-MAN
Milledgeville (Missiles) at Biggsville West Central Sat. 1pm
Amboy (Clippers) at MCP (Bearcats) Sat. 2pm
Polo at Ridgewood Sat. 1pm (in Cambridge)