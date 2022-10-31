ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Those Rockford area football teams that survived the first round of the playoffs will be back at it in round two Friday and Saturday this coming weekend. Here is when our local teams will be taking the field.



6A

#3 Grayslake (North) (9-1) at #11 Machesney Park (Harlem) (7-3) Sat. 6pm



5A

#3 Rockford (Boylan Catholic) (9-1) at #11 LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) (6-4) Sat. 1pm

#1 Sycamore (H.S.) (10-0) at #9 Mundelein (Carmel) (7-3) Sat. 2pm

#5 Sterling (H.S.) (8-2) at #4 Chicago (Goode) (9-1) Sat. 5:30pm



4A

#7 Rochelle (8-2) at #15 Johnsburg (6-4) Fri. 7pm



3A

#6 Byron (9-1) at #3 Seneca (10-0) Fri. 7pm

#5 Stillman Valley (9-1) at #4 Elmhurst (IC Catholic) (9-1) Sat. 3pm

#8 Genoa (Kingston) (8-2) at #1 Princeton (10-0) Sat. 1pm

#7 Pecatonica [Du-Pec Coop] (8-2) at #2 Braidwood (Reed-Custer) (10-0) Sat. 5pm



1A

#4 Fulton (H.S.) (8-2) at #12 Rockford (Lutheran) (6-4) Sat. 1pm

#8 Oneida (ROWVA) [Coop] (6-4) at #1 Lena (Winslow) (10-0) Sat. 1pm

#3 Ottawa (Marquette) (9-1) at #11 Dakota (6-4) Sat. 1pm

#2 Chicago (C. Hope Academy) (10-0) at #10 Forreston (6-4) Sat. 2pm



8-MAN

Milledgeville (Missiles) at Biggsville West Central Sat. 1pm

Amboy (Clippers) at MCP (Bearcats) Sat. 2pm

Polo at Ridgewood Sat. 1pm (in Cambridge)



