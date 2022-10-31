ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Those Rockford area football teams that survived the first round of the playoffs will be back at it in round two Friday and Saturday this coming weekend. Here is when our local teams will be taking the field.
6A
#3 Grayslake (North) (9-1) at #11 Machesney Park (Harlem) (7-3) Sat. 6pm
5A
#3 Rockford (Boylan Catholic) (9-1) at #11 LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) (6-4) Sat. 1pm
#1 Sycamore (H.S.) (10-0) at #9 Mundelein (Carmel) (7-3) Sat. 2pm
#5 Sterling (H.S.) (8-2) at #4 Chicago (Goode) (9-1) Sat. 5:30pm
4A
#7 Rochelle (8-2) at #15 Johnsburg (6-4) Fri. 7pm
3A
#6 Byron (9-1) at #3 Seneca (10-0) Fri. 7pm
#5 Stillman Valley (9-1) at #4 Elmhurst (IC Catholic) (9-1) Sat. 3pm
#8 Genoa (Kingston) (8-2) at #1 Princeton (10-0) Sat. 1pm
#7 Pecatonica [Du-Pec Coop] (8-2) at #2 Braidwood (Reed-Custer) (10-0) Sat. 5pm
1A
#4 Fulton (H.S.) (8-2) at #12 Rockford (Lutheran) (6-4) Sat. 1pm
#8 Oneida (ROWVA) [Coop] (6-4) at #1 Lena (Winslow) (10-0) Sat. 1pm
#3 Ottawa (Marquette) (9-1) at #11 Dakota (6-4) Sat. 1pm
#2 Chicago (C. Hope Academy) (10-0) at #10 Forreston (6-4) Sat. 2pm
8-MAN
Milledgeville (Missiles) at Biggsville West Central Sat. 1pm
Amboy (Clippers) at MCP (Bearcats) Sat. 2pm
Polo at Ridgewood Sat. 1pm (in Cambridge)
