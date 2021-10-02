WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Winnebago bolted out to a 28-0 lead and went on to defeat Rockford Christian 69-24 Friday night. The win improves Winnebago’s record to 3-3 and it enhances the Indians’ playoff chances.
To view the highlights click on the media player.
Winnebago lights up the scoreboard at Rockford Christian, evens it’s record at 3-3
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Winnebago bolted out to a 28-0 lead and went on to defeat Rockford Christian 69-24 Friday night. The win improves Winnebago’s record to 3-3 and it enhances the Indians’ playoff chances.