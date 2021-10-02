Winnebago lights up the scoreboard at Rockford Christian, evens it’s record at 3-3

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Winnebago bolted out to a 28-0 lead and went on to defeat Rockford Christian 69-24 Friday night. The win improves Winnebago’s record to 3-3 and it enhances the Indians’ playoff chances.

To view the highlights click on the media player.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories