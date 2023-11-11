ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NIC-10 has been eliminated from the postseason as both Hononegah and Belvidere North fell Saturday. The Big Two of Byron and Lena-Winslow roll on, and Amboy will get a second straight shot to play for an 8-man football championship. All the scores from Saturday involving Rockford area football teams are right here.



Class 7A

Batavia 55 Hononegah 14 (Indians finish the season 11-1)

Class 6A

Lake Zurich 14 Belvidere North 10

Class 3A

Byron 63 Du-Pec 15 (Ashton Henkel 2 TD runs and a pick-6)

(Tigers travel to Lombard Montini next week. Montini beat Princeton 27-9)

Class 1A

Lena-Winslow 30 Kewanee Wethersfield 0 (Gage Dunker 4 TD runs)

(Panthers travel to Chicago Hope next week. Hope defeated Oneida ROWVA 57-7)

8-Man Semifinals

Amboy 40 Polo 6

(Amboy advances to the state championship game for the second straight year)





