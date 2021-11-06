Scott, David and Tim preview Saturday’s playoff games with NIC-10 teams

High School Football

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Boylan, Harlem and Hononegah will all be on the field Saturday for round two action of the IHSA football playoffs.

Boylan (6-3) will host Oak Park Fenwick (8-2) in 5A. Harlem (9-1) will host Lake Forest (8-2) in 6A, and Hononegah (10-0) will host Pekin (8-2) in 7A.

Scott, David and Tim discuss the matchups.

