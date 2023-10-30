ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the days and kickoff times for the second round of the IHSA football playoffs and for the 8-man playoffs for games of local interest.

7A

#15 Villa Park (Willowbrook) (8-2) at #2 Rockton (Hononegah) (10-0), Sat. 2pm



6A

#5 Wauconda (8-2) at #4 Belvidere (North) (8-2) Sat. 1pm



5A

#5 Sycamore (H.S.) (9-1) at #4 Chicago (Morgan Park) (9-1) Gately Stadium Sat. 12:30pm

#8 Wheaton (St. Francis) (8-2) at #16 Sterling (H.S.) (5-5) Sat. 5pm



4A

#7 Elmhurst (IC Catholic) (8-2) at #2 Boylan Catholic (9-1) Sat. 2pm

#3 Dixon (H.S.) (9-1) at #11 Burbank (St. Laurence) (7-3) Sat. 1pm



3A

#1 Byron (10-0) at #9 Peotone (7-3) Sat. 1pm

#5 Du-Pec Coop (8-2) at #13 Stillman Valley (6-4) Sat. 1pm



1A

#8 Forreston (8-2) at #1 Lena (L.-Winslow) (10-0) Sat. 2pm