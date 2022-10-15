ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Stillman Valley Cardinals know they’ll at least have half the Big Northern Conference Championship. They clinched that much Friday night by defeating Rockford Lutheran 23-14.



The win improves Stillman’s record to 8-0. They’ll go for the perfect regular season, and the outright conference crown next Friday when they host Genoa-Kingston.



