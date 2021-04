STILLMAN, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Lutheran Crusaders made their season debut tonight after having to forego last week’s game due to COVID restrictions. The Crusaders kicked off on the road at Stillman Valley.

In a tight, low-scoring contest, Stillman was able to pull ahead in the second half and by a narrow margin hang on for the 15-6 win. Stillman Valley remains unbeated at 2-0, Lutheran falls to 0-1.