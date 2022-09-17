Dixon, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Dixon Dukes were 3-0 at the start of Friday night, and then they ran into the Stillman Valley Cardinals. The Cardinals flexed their might and the running attack while posting a 36-6 win over the Dukes.



Jory Spain rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns for the Cardinals. Porter Needs rushed for 99 yards and another touchdown. Owen Zikus added 80 more yards rushing on only eight carries.