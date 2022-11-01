STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– It seems like every year in the IHSA football playoffs either Stillman Valley or Byron has to go through IC Catholic of Elmhurst in order to advance. This week it’s Stillman Valley’s turn again. The Cardinals will play at IC Catholic this Saturday afternoon.

These are two of the most successful football programs in the state when it comes to the playoffs. Both of them have won five state championships. The Knights of IC Catholic are making their 23rd playoff appearance. They’ve won 72 percent of their playoff games.



The Cardinals are making their 29th playoff appearance. They’ve won 69 percent of their playoff games. And these two schools have a playoff history. They’ve met four times previously since 2002, and now this will three times in the last four years that there have been playoffs. The Knights have won three of the previous four meetings.



“In some ways it’s rivalry-like,” said Stillman Valley head coach Mike Lalor. “Now they’ve gotten us the last several times. I think any time a rivalry really becomes heated is when the other side takes care of business too, so we’re going to hopefully flip things this year.”



“We know what they’ve done in the past and taken out Stillman in the playoffs a couple years ago,” said Stillman Valley halfback/defensive back Porter Needs. “We really want to do our best. Try to avenge them basically. It’s an honor to play them.”



IC Catholic poses a major test for any defense with its spread offense and speedy receivers. One of them, junior KJ Parker has college offers from Wisconsin, Iowa and Iowa State.



“What they do we have seen, now they do it at a higher level, and they’re a little bit faster, but we’ve seen it,” said Lalor. “Now it’s a matter of can we go out and execute it, and can we handle their speed overall because we’ve seen it.



“We’re not going to see the speed that they have, and we know that,” said Stillman Valley halfback/linebacker Aiden Livingston, “So we’ve just got to try to practice as much as we can and adjust as much as we can at gametime.”



Football is more than speed. It’s technique. It’s effort. It’s heart. It’s teamwork. Those are all things that make up the Stillman Valley Cardinals.



“They play awfully hard,” said Lalor of his players. “If you play very, very hard for 48 minutes, you’ve usually got a chance.”



“I think we’re a group of guys that just never give up,” said Livingston. “Last week we got down really early, and a lot of teams they start to shut off, and I just think a lot of our guys they just kept pushing and pushing, and we came out with the win.”



That was Stillman’s 48-33 win over Monmouth Roseville. IC Catholic won its opening playoff game over Chicago King 63-0. IC Catholic’s only loss this season was in week two to Joliet Catholic by one point 23-22.



Kickoff in Elmhurst Saturday will be at 3 p.m. for this 3A game.