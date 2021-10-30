Stillman Valley romps over Hyde Park in 4A playoff opener

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Stillman Valley put three quick touchdowns on the board on its first three possessions, and the Cardinals rolled to a 62-14 playoff win in Class 4A Saturday against Chicago Hyde Park.

The Cardinals improve to 8-2 with the win. For highlights click on the media player.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories