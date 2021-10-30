STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Stillman Valley put three quick touchdowns on the board on its first three possessions, and the Cardinals rolled to a 62-14 playoff win in Class 4A Saturday against Chicago Hyde Park.
The Cardinals improve to 8-2 with the win. For highlights click on the media player.
Stillman Valley romps over Hyde Park in 4A playoff opener
STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Stillman Valley put three quick touchdowns on the board on its first three possessions, and the Cardinals rolled to a 62-14 playoff win in Class 4A Saturday against Chicago Hyde Park.