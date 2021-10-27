Talking playoff football with Harlem’s Bob Moynihan and Adrian Palos

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Harlem Huskies were denied a shot at the playoffs last spring when they were 6-0 NIC-10 champions because of COVID-19. They’re getting their shot this year with a team that’s still dangerous on offense and downright dominant on defense.

The 8-1 Huskies will host 5-4 Crystal Lake South Saturday night at 7 p.m. in a Class 6A first-round playoff game.

Click on the media player to hear some thoughts on the game and the postseason with head coach Bob Moynihan and senior linebacker/running back Adrian Palos.

