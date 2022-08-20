LENA, Ill (WTVO/WQRF) –Road trips in November to DeKalb and Champaign have become commonplace for Lena-Winslow football teams over the past 12 years. The Panthers have won five state championships. They’ve won three of the last four state championship games that have been played in Class 1A. Now a new journey is about to begin for the Panthers.

It might seem like all the Panthers have to do is put on their uniforms and state championships will happen, but that’s not the case. The Panthers are willing to put in the hard work to put themselves in position to challenge for championships.

“In the offseason I’m probably harder on the kids in the offseason than I am during the season,” said head coach Ric Arand. “Making sure they don’t get complacent with where they’ve been to.”

“Ever since 2010 when we won our first championship, we had a group of guys that really wanted to win,” said senior offensive and defensive tackle Henry Engel. “That group of seniors influenced the underclassmen to want to win. Pretty soon it rolls into a group of young kids that want to be like a group of older kids before them.”

Marey Roby, Brody Mahon, Luke Benson, Ethan Fye and other pillars of last year’s team have graduated. It’s time for others to shine. One should be halfback and defensive back Jake Zeal.

“Losing a lot of starters, it’s going to be tough, but we brought back a lot of talent and a lot of people that want to work hard.”

Zeal will be one of the Panthers’ starting halfbacks. The other one will be Gunnar Lobdell. He and his family moved back to their roots in Lena from Orangeville where Lobdell last year in 8-man football rushed for almost 2400 yards and 42 touchdowns. He’ll be big on offense and on defense at linebacker.

“It’s like he’s been here for a long time,” said Zeal. “He fits in great. He’s just a fun person to have around.”

“He’s the ultimate competitor,” said Arand. “Incredible worker in the weight room and on the practice field.”

Senior Drew Streckwald takes over at quarterback this year. He’ll not only have Zeal and Lobdell as backfield threats, he’ll also have Gage Dunker at fullback. Dunker could really blossom this year into a dominant player at fullback and at defensive end.

“He’s bigger. He’s faster. He’s stronger,” said Arand. “He’s got a year under his belt.”

“He’s a dawg,” said Engel.

Engel’s a dawg too. He put on 20 pounds from his wrestling weight of 220 and is now 240.

“I started lifting, eating a lot. Eating those proteins. Mom was pretty angry at me because the grocery bills were running pretty high.”

Engel will play on both lines. Jace Flynn will be a key at linebacker with Lobdell. Zeal will be a ballhawk in the defensive secondary.

“There were some very talented kids on last year’s team,” said Arand. “I think we’ve got some really talented kids on this year’s team. It’s a matter of getting the right pieces together and putting them on the field and see what happens.”