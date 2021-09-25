The ultimate competitor: Aquin’s 4-sport star Ollie Arndt dominating in football, cross country this fall

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Between football and cross country in the fall, basketball in the winter, and baseball in the spring, Aquin senior Ollie Arndt is one of the most internally driven and highly motivated high school athlete’s you will find.

With former athletes for parents and two older siblings who also played, Aquin senior Ollie Arndt keeps the family business going as a standout four-sport athlete for the Bulldogs.

“It just gets me a little bit motivated for just doing all this stuff and playing all these sports,” said Arndt.

This fall has been a busy one for the Aquin wide receiver and cross-country runner.

“He’s a smart kid, so we can say, ‘the day before a game we can say we’re doing this differently today,’ because he might’ve missed practice on Wednesday for a meet, and he picks it up right away,” said Broc Kundert, Aquin’s head football coach. “Up here [in his head], is where Ollie is a really good football player.”

Aquin’s head cross country coach Jesse Arndt has a unique insight into Ollie. Mainly because he’s also his father.

“He’s got that drive in him, but it’s all internal,” said Jesse. “You’ll see it when he’s in competition. He’s really in the groove and he’ll focus and get it done.”

Playing two-sports in the same season isn’t unheard of. Typically athletes will choose one event over the other when conflicts arise. But that’s not the case for Ollie. who competed in a Saturday morning cross country meet, and then a few hours later threw the pads on for their game against Milford. In the game he caught nine passes, two for touchdowns, and made nine tackles on defense.

“Playing one thing and then going right into another, that’s what motivates me. It’s also that people doubt you can do that,” said Ollie. “They just say I’m insane for just all the stuff that I’m doing. Going to football practice, go to cross country practice, run three miles, they say they could never do that so it just motivates me more to do it because I’m over achieving what I need to get done.”

As it stands, Ollie is on pace to qualify for state in cross country. The Aquin Bulldogs, also have their eyes set on a run to state as well. For many high school students, getting to that level is a once in a lifetime opportunity. For Arndt, he could possibly do it twice in one season.

“That would just be a great story to tell for all my life. One team in State gets to go down to State for football for their senior year,” said Ollie. “Being able to go down to State twice, for football and then for cross country, that would just be a great story to tell and I’d just feel accomplished.