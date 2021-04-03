Tim Bailey joins Scott Leber, David Greenberg to preview impactful Boylan vs. Hononegah

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — On Saturday the NIC-10 Conference has two important games, starting with the Harlem Huskies taking on the Belvidere North Blue Thunder, and finishing with the most anticipated matchup, the Boylan Titans and the Hononegah Indians.

Former Boylan standout and current trainer at Mercy Health Top Performers, Tim Bailey, joins Scott Leber and David Greenberg on the set of ‘Overtime’ to help preview this rivalry game between two undefeated teams.

For the full segment breakdown, head to the video above.

