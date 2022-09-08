ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–We saw two NIC-10 football heavyweights go at it last week when Hononegah played at Harlem. This week two more will clash. Boylan will take on Belvidere North in our ‘Overtime’ game of the week.

These two teams have a lot in common through the first two weeks. They’ve dominated their first two opponents. The Titans have outscored East and Jefferson 111-7. The Blue Thunder outscored Freeport and East 67-14. This is a game that both teams need and want.



“You want to compete, and you want to beat the teams like a Boylan,” said North head coach Jeff Beck. “There’s a reason they’ve been at or near the top of the conference for the better part of 40 years.”



“We’re interested,” said Boylan head coach John Cacciatore. “I think we’re all interested to see where we stack up. How do we stack up?”



Another thing these two teams have in common is explosive playmakers. The Blue Thunder have two of the fastest athletes in the NIC-10 at running back in Nico Bertolino and Joseph Brown.



The Titans have speed and explosiveness with the likes of Rasheed Johnson, Jmar Johnson, Mekhi Glover, Donavan Hanserd and Mark Harris.



“We’ve got a lot of skilled players. I mean, so do they, so I think it’ll be a good matchup,” said Belvidere North linebacker Nick Winters.



Teammate and fellow North linebacker Charlie Lehnert agrees. “Obviously, their run offense is great. I think it’ll be a challenge, but we’re up for it and ready.”



“We have to stay disciplined,” said Boylan linebacker Jack Kerno. “They will lull you to sleep by just running mid-line, mid-line and then they’ll gut you on the outside.”



Boylan’s offensive balance with Connor Dennis’ ability to throw the ball presents another challenge for North.



Beck is impressed with Dennis. “The quarterback over there, he’s done a really good job of running that offense.”



North’s triple option is a test in discipline for any defense that faces it. Cacciatore knows how tricky defending it can be.



“Can we stop the fullback on the dive? Can we stop the fullback on veer? Can we contain their wings? Can we contain their quarterback? We’ve got to play football the old school way, play in a phone booth.”



The Blue Thunder know they can compete with Boylan. They knocked off the Titans just last year 20-6. One thing the Blue Thunder did well in that game was win the time of possession stat.



“We like to possess the ball,” said Beck. “We like keeping the opposing offense on the sideline.”



“That’s (last year’s game) obviously been an emphasis this week in practice, 20-6,” said Kerno. “That’s what we’ve all been saying.”



“They’ve definitely like to come in looking for revenge obviously,” said

Winters. “But I feel like we’re both going to bring it to each other.”



NOTE: Watch for highlights of the game Friday night on ‘Overtime’ with Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. That’s live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 right after GN Game Night. Tim Bailey will provide his analysis of the game.