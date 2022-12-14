FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Freeport Aquin has filled its football head coaching vacancy with its athletic director. Todd Kramer is the guy.

Kramer is not only Aquin’s athletic director, he’s also been Aquin’s head baseball coach for 20 years, and he’s been a teacher at the school since 1997.

This is Kramer’s second stint as Aquin’s head football coach. He held that job previously for six years between 2009 and 2014. All six years the Bulldogs made the playoffs. In the 2011 season they went 11-2, and they reached the state semifinals. Kramer also spent several years leading up to that stretch as an assistant football coach at the school.

In a statement released by Aquin Kramer remarked, “I am extremely excited to have another opportunity to guide the Aquin football program and to bring with me the rich football tradition that I was a part of during those 17 years as an Aquin football coach.”

“To the Aquin fans, community members, and past athletes: The one thing I can promise to you is that the “Aquin Tradition Will Be Back.” Our players will be hard working, disciplined, and fundamentally sound. Those are things that will not be negotiable.”

Aquin’s head coaching job opened up at the end of this past season when previous head coach Bill Shepard resigned. Aquin posted a 2-7 record last season competing in 8-Man Football.