ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It’s going to be a Friday night so big that we’re going to have two “Games of the Night” on “Overtime.” A NIC-10 matchup and an NUIC matchup involving four undefeated teams.



We’ll also spotlight a Hononegah football player who could be a candidate for MVP in the NIC-10.



For more on what’s on tap for “Overtime” watch the media player above, and then be sure to watch “Overtime” Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.