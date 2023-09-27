ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — A pair of NIC-10 teams have cracked the top ten in the AP high school football state rankings for the first time this season this week. Hononegah in Class 7A and Belvidere North in Class 6A. Boylan is holding strong in the top ten in Class 4A. In Class 3A Du-Pec keeps inching up.
Class 7A
10. Hononegah (5-0) last week not ranked
Class 6A
10. Belvidere North (4-1) last week not ranked
Class 5A
2. Sycamore (5-0) last week #2
Class 4A
5. Boylan (5-0) last week # 5
Dixon (5-0) is not ranked, but the Dukes received two points
Class 3A
1. Byron (5-0) last week #1
7. Du-Pec (5-0) last week #8
Class 2A
No local teams
Class 1A
1. Lena-Winslow (5-0) last week #1
2. Forreston (5-0) last week #2
7. Sterling Newman (4-1) last week #7
9. Fulton (3-2) last week #10
COMPLETE STATE RANKINGS
Class 8A
- Loyola (14) (5-0) 149 1
- Lincoln-Way East(1) (5-0) 136 2
3.York (5-0) 120 3
4. Barrington (5-0) 97 4
5. Maine South (4-1) 88 5
6. Palatine (3-2) 53 7
7. South Elgin (5-0) 43 8
8. Minooka (5-0) 39 10
9. Naperville Central (4-1) 21 NR
10. Gurnee Warren (3-2) 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Huntley 16, Oswego 14, Aurora West 11, Naperville North 7, Glenbard West 6, O’Fallon 5, Bolingbrook 2.
Class 7A
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (15) (5-0) 150 1
2. Hersey (5-0) 119 3
3. Batavia (4-1) 118 2
4. Normal Community (5-0) 102 4
5. Chicago (St. Rita) (4-1) 81 5
6. Downers North (5-0) 80 7
7. Edwardsville (4-1) 65 6
8. Quincy (5-0) 47 8
9. Brother Rice (3-2) 24 10
10. Hononegah (5-0) 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Prospect 8, Wheaton North 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 5.
Class 6A
1. East St. Louis (10) (3-2) 136 1
2. Kankakee (4) (5-0) 124 2
3. Geneva (5-0) 112 4
4. Washington (4-1) 81 7
5. Cary-Grove (4-1) 68 5
6. Lake Zurich (4-1) 61 3
7. Dunlap (5-0) 44 10
8. Oak Park (Fenwick) (4-1) 40 7
9. Normal West (4-1) 35 9
10. Belvidere North (4-1) 20
Others receiving votes: Chatham Glenwood 17, Lake Forest 16, Thornton Fractional North 10, Lemont 9, Providence 9.
Class 5A
1. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (13) (5-0) 139 1
2. Sycamore (1) (5-0) 125 2
3. Chicago (Morgan Park) (4-1) 90 5
4. Carmel (4-1) 68 4
5. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (4-1) 64 6
6. Peoria (4-1) 62 8
7. Glenbard South (5-0) 51 9
8. Antioch (5-0) 46 10
9. St. Francis Wheaton (3-2) 33 NR
10. Joliet Catholic (3-2) 31 3
Others receiving votes: Morton 23, Mahomet-Seymour 15, Highland 9, Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) 2.
Class 4A
1. Rochester (9) (5-0) 126 1
2. IC Catholic (4) (5-0) 115 2
3. Morris (5-0) 101 3
4. Richmond-Burton (5-0) 91 4
5. Rockford Boylan (5-0) 73 5
6. Mt. Zion (5-0) 60 6
7. Carterville (5-0) 49 7
8. Murphysboro (5-0) 36 8
9. Geneseo (5-0) 35 9
10. St. Laurence (4-1) 19 10
Others receiving votes: Coal City 4, Wheaton Academy 3, Dixon 2, Breese Central 1.
Class 3A
School
1. Byron (11) (5-0) 128 1
2. Montini (2) (5-0) 118 2
3. Princeton (4-1) 82 4
4. Wilmington (4-1) 80 5
5. St. Joseph-Ogden (4-1) 59 3
6. Stanford Olympia (4-1) 57 7
7. Durand-Pecatonica (5-0) 54 8
8. Roxana (5-0) 49 10
9. Williamsville (4-1) 44 9
10. DuQuoin (5-0) 19 NR
Others receiving votes: Greenville 18, Mt. Carmel 5, Chicago (Phillips) 2.
Class 2A
1. Maroa-Forsyth (13) (5-0) 130 1
2. Downs Tri-Valley (5-0) 112 2
3. Seneca (5-0) 98 3
4. Bloomington Central Catholic (5-0) 92 5
5. Knoxville (5-0) 61 7
6. Johnston City (5-0) 58 6
7. Shelbyville (5-0) 39 9
8. Athens (4-1) 36 4
9. Rockridge (4-1) 32 8
10. Momence (5-0) 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Farmington 12, Woodstock Marian 10, Westville 6, Nashville 5, Breese Mater Dei 5, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1.<
Class 1A
1. Lena-Winslow (13) (5-0) 130 1
2. Forreston (5-0) 106 2
3. Camp Point Central (5-0) 101 3
4. Morrison (5-0) 90 T4
5. Greenfield-Northwestern (5-0) 64 T4
6. Althoff Catholic (4-1) 58 6
7. Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (4-1) 53 7
8. Carrollton (5-0) 25 8
9. Fulton (3-2) 23 10
10. Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield (5-0) 16 9
Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 12, Stark County 10, Hope Academy 9, Casey-Westfield 8, LeRoy 5, Sesser (S.-Valier) 3, Catlin (Salt Fork) 1, St. Bede 1.