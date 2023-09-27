ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — A pair of NIC-10 teams have cracked the top ten in the AP high school football state rankings for the first time this season this week. Hononegah in Class 7A and Belvidere North in Class 6A. Boylan is holding strong in the top ten in Class 4A. In Class 3A Du-Pec keeps inching up.

Class 7A

10. Hononegah (5-0) last week not ranked

Class 6A

10. Belvidere North (4-1) last week not ranked

Class 5A

2. Sycamore (5-0) last week #2

Class 4A

5. Boylan (5-0) last week # 5

Dixon (5-0) is not ranked, but the Dukes received two points

Class 3A

1. Byron (5-0) last week #1

7. Du-Pec (5-0) last week #8

Class 2A

No local teams

Class 1A

1. Lena-Winslow (5-0) last week #1

2. Forreston (5-0) last week #2

7. Sterling Newman (4-1) last week #7

9. Fulton (3-2) last week #10



COMPLETE STATE RANKINGS

Class 8A