ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Our Rockford area high school football teams continue to show-out in the AP State Rankings. Here’s where they’re sitting heading into week four action this weekend. The complete state rankings list can be found at the bottom of this page.



Class 7A

Hononegah (3-0)-unranked but received 8 points.

Class 6A

Belvidere North (2-1)-unranked but received 6 points

Harlem (2-1)-unranked but received 2 points

Class 5A

Sycamore (3-0) #2 (up from #3 last week)

Class 4A

Boylan (3-0) #5 (same as last week)

Class 3A

Byron (3-0) #1 (same as last week)

Durand-Pecatonica (3-0) Tie #7 (up from #9 last week)

Stillman Valley (2-1)-unranked but received 6 points

Class 2A

No local teams

Class 1A

Lena-Winslow (3-0) #1 (same as last week)

Forreston (3-0) #2 (same as last week)

Sterling Newman (2-1) #7 (up from #6 last week)

Fulton (1-2) #8 (down from #7 last week)

Galena (2-1)-unranked but received 4 points

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

† 1. Lincoln-Way East (8) (3-0) 125 1

† 2. Loyola (5) (3-0) 122 2

† 3. York (3-0) 103 3

† 4. Maine South (2-1) 83 4

† 5. Barrington (3-0) 80 5

† 6. Naperville North (2-1) 47 10

† 7. Lockport (3-0) 31 NR

† 8. Palatine (1-2) 24 8

† 9. Huntley (4-0) 23 NR

†(tie) Oswego (3-0) 23 NR

Others receiving votes: South Elgin 13, Chicago (Marist) 8, Lyons 7, Minooka 6, O’Fallon 6, Glenbard West 5, Belleville East 4, Bolingbrook 3, Glenbard East 2.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

† 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (13) (3-0) 130 1

† 2. Chicago (St. Rita) (3-0) 100 65

† 3. Batavia (2-1) 92 3

† 4. Hersey (3-0) 87 4

† 5. Normal Community (3-0) 78 5

† 6. Edwardsville (2-1) 47 7

† 7. Brother Rice (2-1) 44 8

† 8. Downers North (3-0) 41 10

† 9. Quincy (0-0) 33 9

†10. St. Charles North (2-1) 21 2

Others receiving votes: Wheaton North 16, Bradley-Bourbonnais 10, Hononegah 8, Lincoln-Way Central 7, Prospect 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

† 1. Kankakee (5) (3-0) 113 2

† 2. East St. Louis (7) (1-2) 112 1

† 3. Lake Zurich (3-0) 107 3

† 4. Geneva (3-0) 86 4

† 5. Cary-Grove (3-0) 82 T8

† 6. Providence (1) (2-1) 70 T8

† 7. Chatham Glenwood (3-0) 29 NR

† 8. Champaign Centennial (3-0) 24 NR

†(tie) Washington (2-1) 24 NR

†10. Libertyville (2-1) 19

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 11, Normal West 11, Niles Notre Dame 7, Riverside-Brookfield 6, Belvidere North 6, Wheeling 3, Machesney Park Harlem 2, Lemont 2, Dunlap 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

† 1. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (11) (3-0) 127 2

† 2. Sycamore (1) (3-0) 112 3

† 3. Joliet Catholic (1) (2-1) 93 1

† 4. Peoria (2-1) 84 4

† 5. Carmel (3-0) 73 8

† 6. Chicago (Morgan Park) (2-1) 61 6

† 7. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (2-1) 27 NR

† 8. St. Francis Wheaton (2-1) 24 NR

† 9. Benet (2-1) 20 NR

†10. Glenbard South (3-0) 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Oak Park (Fenwick) 17, Antioch 16, Mahomet-Seymour 14, LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 8, Marion 6, Morton 6, Metamora 5, Highland 4.

Class 4A

†School W-L Pts Prv

† 1. Rochester (8) (3-0) 125 1

† 2. IC Catholic (5) (3-0) 116 2

† 3. Morris (3-0) 100 3

† 4. Richmond-Burton (3-0) 93 4

† 5. Rockford Boylan (2-0) 72 5

† 6. Mt. Zion (3-0) 61 6

† 7. Wheaton Academy (3-0) 55 7

† 8. Carterville (3-0) 34 8

† 9. Murphysboro (2-0) 32 9

†10. Geneseo (3-0) 24 10

Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 2, Coal City 1.

Class 3A

†School W-L Pts Prv

† 1. Byron (9) (3-0) 125 1

† 2. Montini (3) (3-0) 110 3

† 3. Williamsville (1) (3-0) 109 2

† 4. St. Joseph-Ogden (3-0) 95 4

† 5. Princeton (2-1) 69 6

† 6. Wilmington (2-1) 59 7

† 7. Tolono Unity (2-1) 44 8

†(tie) Durand-Pecatonica (3-0) 44 9

† 9. Stanford Olympia (2-1) 22 5

†10. Roxana (3-0) 11

Others receiving votes: Greenville 7, Stillman Valley 6, Mt. Carmel 5, DuQuoin 5, Chicago (Phillips) 2, Eureka 1, Reed-Custer 1.

Class 2A

†School W-L Pts Prv

† 1. Maroa-Forsyth (13) (3-0) 130 1

† 2. Downs Tri-Valley (3-0) 103 2

† 3. Seneca (3-0) 96 3

† 4. Athens (3-0) 91 4

† 5. Bloomington Central Catholic (4-0) 74 5

† 6. Johnston City (3-0) 63 6

† 7. Rockridge (2-1) 36 8

† 8. Knoxville (3-0) 30 10

† 9. Bismarck-Henning (2-1) 22 9

†10. Shelbyville (3-0) 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Pana 12, Momence 12, Woodstock Marian 8, El Paso-Gridley 5, Nashville 4, Breese Mater Dei 3, Farmington 3, Bishop McNamara 3, Carmi White County 1.

Class 1A

†School W-L Pts Prv

† 1. Lena-Winslow (13) (3-0) 130 1

† 2. Forreston (3-0) 113 2

† 3. Althoff Catholic (3-0) 95 3

† 4. Camp Point Central (3-0) 88 4

† 5. Greenfield-Northwestern (3-0) 73 5

† 6. Morrison (3-0) 60 8

† 7. Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (2-1) 30 6

† 8. Fulton (1-2) 27 7

† 9. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield (03-0) 26 T9

†10. Carrollton (3-0) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 9, LeRoy 9, Hardin (Calhoun) 8, Stark County 7, Casey-Westfield 4, Galena 4, St. Bede 4, Sesser (S.-Valier) 3, Winchester West Central 3, Ottawa Marquette 3, Hope Academy 3, ROWVA 2, Catlin (Salt Fork) 1.