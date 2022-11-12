MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Harlem’s football team made school history last week by becoming the first Harlem team to advance to the state quarterfinals. But the Huskies couldn’t take the next step Saturday night. They lost their Class 6A quarterfinal game to Prairie Ridge 69-28.

Prairie Ridge quarterback Tyler Vaser was unstoppable. He rushed for more than 400 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Huskies got some big plays of their own including an 84-yard kick return for a touchdown by DeAndre Young and a 59-yard touchdown run by Jahmani Muhammad.

