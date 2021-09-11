Week 3 H.S. football scores for Friday September 10, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the Rockford area high school football scores for Friday, September 10 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.



NIC-10

East 26 Auburn 8

Boylan 41 Belvidere 8

Belvidere North 45 Jefferson 12 (Blue Thunder 3-0)

Hononegah 49 Freeport 24 (Indians 3-0)

Harlem 50 Freeport 24



BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Byron 47 Rockford Lutheran 19 (Tigers 3-0)

Dixon 62 Rockford Christian 0 (Dukes 3-0)

Genoa-Kingston 28 North Boone 14 (Cogs 3-0)

Stillman Valley 36 Oregon 7

Winnebago 48 Rock Falls 8



NUIC

Dakota 14 Stockton 6

DuPec 38 Fulton 24 (Rivermen 3-0)

Forreston 34 EPC 13

Lena-Winslow 20 Galena 0 (Panthers 3-0)

East Dubuque 58 Deerfield, WI 20



AREA GAMES

Richmond-Burton 34 Rochelle 7

Sycamore 56 Kaneland 28

DeKalb 45 Belleville West 6

Woodstock 28 Harvard 21

Marengo 42 Johnsburg 14



8-Man Football

Polo 36 Amboy 28

Flanagan 44 South Beloit 38 OT

Aquin 54 Alden-Hebron 0

Milledgeville 64 River Ridge 0