Week 3 H.S. football scores for Friday September 10, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the Rockford area high school football scores for Friday, September 10 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.

NIC-10
East 26 Auburn 8
Boylan 41 Belvidere 8
Belvidere North 45 Jefferson 12 (Blue Thunder 3-0)
Hononegah 49 Freeport 24 (Indians 3-0)
Harlem 50 Freeport 24

BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE
Byron 47 Rockford Lutheran 19 (Tigers 3-0)
Dixon 62 Rockford Christian 0 (Dukes 3-0)
Genoa-Kingston 28 North Boone 14 (Cogs 3-0)
Stillman Valley 36 Oregon 7
Winnebago 48 Rock Falls 8

NUIC
Dakota 14 Stockton 6
DuPec 38 Fulton 24 (Rivermen 3-0)
Forreston 34 EPC 13
Lena-Winslow 20 Galena 0 (Panthers 3-0)
East Dubuque 58 Deerfield, WI 20

AREA GAMES
Richmond-Burton 34 Rochelle 7
Sycamore 56 Kaneland 28
DeKalb 45 Belleville West 6
Woodstock 28 Harvard 21
Marengo 42 Johnsburg 14

8-Man Football
Polo 36 Amboy 28
Flanagan 44 South Beloit 38 OT
Aquin 54 Alden-Hebron 0
Milledgeville 64 River Ridge 0

