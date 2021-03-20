Whisenand and Hononegah overwhelm Belvidere North

MACHSENEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah is part of the tough Division ‘A’ of the NIC-10 this football season. The top five teams in the conference from last season have been grouped in it. That was done to provide competitive balance. But the other four teams might still have a hard time competiting with Hononegah after what the Indians showed on Saturday.

They overwhelmed Belvidere North 61-0. The Indians scored almost at-will in the first half jumping out to a 47-0 lead. Only a running clock in the second half was able to keep the score from getting even more out of hand.

Junior quarterback Isaac Whisenand, making his first varsity start for Hononegah, looked like a pro. He broke off two long touchdown runs. He also completed a 96 yard touchdown pass to Braden Sayles. Whisenand completed 8 of 10 passes in all and he also rushed for over 100 yards.

Bryce Goodwine also had a pair of long touchdown runs, sometimes taking direct snaps from center. Hononegah displayed an array of formations to go with its many offensive weapons. Yes the NIC-10 has already been put on alert, this Hononegah team is going to be a load.