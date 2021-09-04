Why Hononegah’s Bryce Goodwine might be the most electrifying player in the Stateline

ROCKTON, Ill (WTVO/WQRF) — Whether it’s making highlight reel grabs along the sideline. Or making diving grabs in the outfield. Senior Bryce Goodwine is like the, ‘Bo Jackson’ of Hononegah High School.

A defensive back, receiver, running back, kicker, and kick returner, and in baseball is a switch hitting outfielder that hit .451 last year for an Indians baseball team that finished fourth in State.

“I just always had the natural abilities so I just used it for whatever I could and whether it’s football, baseball or anything, I just give it my best and work hard at it,” Goodwine said.

Goodwine has been playing sports for as long as he can remember. Coming up through the ranks, he had built up quite a reputation in the Indians junior tackle program.

“He was always the fastest kid, most athletic, on the baseball field, football field, no matter what,” said Goodwine’s baseball and football teammate, Dylan Sayles. “He always played up, too, in football.”

“They were talking about, ‘Oh we’ve got this kid and every time we give him the ball he scores a touchdown,'” said Hononegah head coach Brian Zimmerman. “And I said, ‘Well that’s pretty impressive at the junior tackle level,’ but I said, ‘We’ll see what happens at the high school level.'”

And after Coach Zimmerman finally set his eyes on a 15-year old Goodwine, he had no choice but to move him up to Varsity.

“What I didn’t realize was the impact he’d have on all aspects of the game.”

There’s a certain, silent edge to Bryce that makes him special.

“I hate losing. I can’t stand losing,” said Goodwine. “It’s something that ever since growing up I could not handle it and I mean, the harder you work the less likely you are to lose. So that always pushes me to work harder.”

Just by talking to him you wouldn’t know of his pedigree. He credits his family for keeping him grounded.

“They keep me humble, they keep me going, they give me motivation to work better, to play better, so my family, definitely,” said Goodwine.

As a leader, Goodwine has always been hardest on himself. That is something his Coach believes will help him at the next level. No matter what sport he may choose to pursue.

“I’ve asked him, ‘Let me know if you get overwhelmed by things. Let me know if we’re asking you to do to much on a Friday night.’ And he never does,” said Zimmerman. “I think he takes it in stride and like you said, being the perfectionist that he is, I think that he likes that pressure. Certainly we’re a much better team and a much better place because of his presence.”