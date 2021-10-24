Will Doetch has been a special talent for North Boone

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — When the North Boone Vikings are on offense, the ball can most often be found in the hands of senior wideout Will Doetch.

Through 8 games, Doetch has caught 70 passes for 986 receiving yards and has 12 total touchdowns this season. 11 through the air, and one on a 99-yard kick return in Week 8 against Winnebago.

“In every game I just like to think that if we need a touchdown I want the ball in my hands,” said Doetch.

“I would say it happens at least once a practice where he does something that, I don’t want to say we’re used to it by now, but you are reminded that’s pretty special,” said head coach Ryan Kelley. “We definitely don’t take that for granted. He’s a pretty incredible athlete.”

Big Northern Opponents have gotten used to seeing Doetch zig-and-zag then blow by them since he got to high school. But little do they know he’s been doing that for a lot longer.

“Yeah, in middle school too I was one of the fastest two, but I don’t know, I just kind of start running and nobody usually catches me,” Doetch said.

Listed at 5’11” 175 lbs, he may not be the biggest or even the strongest on the field, but that’s never stopped him from outworking all those who might be.

“When I put my mind to something I want to be the best at it,” said Doetch. “But I mean I’ve loved football since I was little so that’s something I want to be the best at.”

“I don’t think people realized how hard he’s worked. I’ve known him since fifth grade and it’s been fun to watch him mature, grow up in the weight room a little bit,” said Kelley. “He deserves a lot of that credit.”

Just ask Coach Kelley and he’ll tell you how humble Will is. It starts with his family. And anybody that knows North Boone knows the legacy that the Doetch family has left on the school.

His grandpa, has been an assistant football coach for years. He was also the head basketball coach until handing the reigns over to Will’s mother, who you can also find in the stands every Friday night cheering on her two sons.

“The Doetch family and North Boone go hand-in-hand around here,” said Kelley. “There’s just a tremendous love for the school, a lot of pride in what’s been done and what can be done in the future as well. We’re really lucky to have them here at North Boone.”