ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Willie Tolon is taking over the Auburn Knights football program. He is the Knights’ new head coach.



Tolon is a 2001 graduate of Rockford East High School where he shined as a playmaking receiver. He also qualified for state in track and field with the E-Rabs and he was a key basketblal player. Tolon also played semipro football with several local teams including the old Rock River Raptors indoor team that played inside the BMO Harris Bank Center.



Tolon has coached at the middle school level and the varsity levels of football. He was the offensive coordinator at Rockford Jefferson six years ago under then head coach Ken DuBose. Tolon spent the last five seasons on Boylan’s coaching staff as the head sophomore coach and the receivers’ coach.



I interviewed Tolon Thursday afternoon at Auburn. To watch that interview check out the media player above.