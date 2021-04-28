Wilmarth resigns as head football coach and wrestling coach at Genoa-Kingston

GENOA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Genoa-Kingston is searching for a new head football coach and soon a new head wrestling coach. Chad Wilmarth has handled both duties, but he has resigned from both positions.

Wilmarth tells me he’s headed back to his alma mater of Byron to be an assistant coach for both football and wrestling, and he’ll, “Help out wherever I’m needed.” Wilmarth graduated from Byron in 2004. He says he also wants to spend more time with his family. He has two, small sons ages 3 and 1.

Wilmarth has been the head wrestling coach at Genoa-Kingston for six seasons. He is continuing to coach the wrestling team through the end of the current season. He was an assistant football coach with the Cogs for three years before taking over as the head coach the past four seasons. During that time the Cogs posted a record of (28-8). The Cogs shared the Big Northern Conference championshihp in 2019, and they made the playoffs three years missing out only this season when there were no playoffs due to the pandemic. The Cogs were 3-0 this season before being shutdown by COVID-19 protocols.

Wilmarth says it’s been an emotional week at Genoa-Kingston. “I can’t say enough great things about the student-athletes there and the parents for all their love and support.”