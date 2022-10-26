WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Local high school football teams are counting down the hours to the kickoff of the IHSA playoffs. The first round will play out Friday night and Saturday. Winnebago is one of the local teams that will be in action Friday night.

The Indians will travel to Seneca, east of Ottawa, for a game against the 9-0 Seneca Fighting Irish. Seneca won the Vermilion Valley North Conference Championship.

Winnebago went 5-4 during the regular season in a stacked Big Northern Conference that saw six of the conference’s teams make the playoffs.

This is Winnebago’s first playoff appearance since 2017. The players know how special this opportunity is.

“I think everyone is really excited,” said linebacker/running back Lucas Cowman. “It’s something we haven’t really done since 2017, and it’s something I’ve never gotten to experience, so, it’s pretty awesome for all of us.”

“It’s just nice to get back into that winning mentality and put the “win” back into Winnebago,” said linebacker/tight end William Speltz. “It’s just a lot of fun here for the community.”

“It’s a lot of excitement with the guys,” said head coach Mark Helm. “It’s been a few years. We had a little drought here, so we’re pretty excited to be back in and have another opportunity to play another game.”

What does Seneca bring to the table?

“A lot of size. Really big up front,” said Helm. “They like to run the football. They’ve got a real nice defense, so it’s going to be a challenge.”

Kickoff will be a 7 p.m. Friday.