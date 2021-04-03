Winnebago completes incredible second half comeback to beat Dixon, 19-14

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Dixon Dukes had to wait a week to play their season opener as a result of a COVID postponement. On Friday night they finally got their start on their home turf against the Winnebago Indians.

Dixon Quarterback Jacob Gaither was on a roll in the first half, leading the Dukes to a 14-0 lead at the half. In the game, Gaither rushed for 168 yards on 16 carries and also found the end zone on the ground.

Despite the two-score lead at the break, Winnebago scored 19-unanswered points in the second half to complete the incredible comeback and defeat the Dukes on their opening night, 19-14.