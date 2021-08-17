Young but talented Freeport could be ready for a breakthrough season

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Freeport Pretzels went 3-3 during the spring football season with a very young team. They’re still young, but they could be ready to have a breakthrough season and challenge for one of the top spots in the NIC-10.



Excitement is the best word to describe the mood at Freeport. The Pretzels have some great young athletes and some terrific talent. They have a sophomore class that is special. Part of that sophomore group is Dedric Macon whom coach Anthony Dedmond calls their “Mr. Everything.”



“He will play some of everything. He knows. He’s ready. He’s definitely a competitor. An athlete like that doesn’t come around very often.”



“There’s probably not one thing that he can’t do,” said junior quarterback Zxaveon Segner. “He can run. He can throw. He can catch. He can do a lot. He can return balls.”



“Growing up I played running back, cornerback and eighth grade that was my first year playing quarterback,” said Macon. “I just moved to receiver in high school. I think I’m going to be used mostly to make a lot of plays when we need them and definitely keep me on the outside.



Another key member of that sophomore class is Ryan Coon. He also can and will do a little of everything.



“He also is everything,” said Dedmond. “Running back, free safety, wide receiver, he may even play a little quarterback himself.”



There’s also sophomore running back Denarious Jackson, and sophomore linebackers Ali Alzirj and Dawson Holland.



The upper classmen aren’t too shabby either starting with junior returning quarterback Xzaveon Segner. Dedmond is high on him.



“Zay is outstanding! He is every bit of 6-6 and everything you would want in a quarterback, strong-armed, very smart. He asks questions.”



“I feel the whole (summer) camp was a good experience,” said Segner. “Just learning more coverages. Quicker feet and just getting the ball to where they’re going to be and not where they’re at.”



Senior Tarrone Jackson returns after rushing for 268 yards and four touchdowns in the spring. Senior Ja’Mari Adams will also see significant time at running back. Other key players include Devonje Hereford and Elijah Richmond.



The lines could be bolstered by the return of Jaylen Dewey and Malik Head. Both of them sat out the spring season. Both add good size.



“I talked to them a little bit, got them involved and here they are,” said Dedmond.