BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– This has been another big day of high school athletes signing with colleges and universities. Multiple athletes at several schools signed. The biggest group was in Byron.

12 Tigers held a ceremonial signing. They represent several sports. Some of them school record holders, some of them state champions in their sports. All of them all-conference talents.

All-State football player Chandler Binkley committed to Illinois State where he’ll walk-on with the Redbirds.



Nick Brass signed with Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio to compete in track and field.



Addie Ebersohl signed with Illinois State for cheerleading.



Luke Mathieu is going to Knox College where he’ll compete in both baseball and soccer.



Izzie McKinley signed with Mount Mercy for volleyball.



Kaci McKnight is heading to North Central College to compete in track and field.



Addyson Myers is going to Parkland College for volleyball.



Linnea Nelson is committed to Kishwaukee College for softball.



Tracee Nelson is also going to Kishwaukee for soccer.



Anika Roush Byron’s school record holder for goals and points in soccer is going to UW Oshkosh.



Kate Schilling holds multiple school records in swimming. She is going to Butler University.



And Rebekah Starwalt is going to Rockford University to run cross country.



This student-athletes have a cumulative grade point average of 3.77. There are a bunch of future nurses, pharmacists and an accountant in this group.