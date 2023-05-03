OREGON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The celebrations continue at our local high schools as they celebrate student-athletes who have made their college choices official.
At Oregon High School Wednesday afternoon 13 athletes were in the spotlight in front of a crowd of students and family members in the gymnasium.
Those 13 athletes are as follows:
Brian Immel-Kishwaukee College-Bowling
Hadley Lutz-Sauk Valley College-Basketball
Liz Mois-Southeastern Univ. (Florida)-Softball
Alyssa Mowry-Augustana-Soccer
Avery Salsbury-Kishwaukee College-Volleyball
Ava Wight-Sauk Valley College-Volleyball
Olivia Wynn-Univ. Tennessee-Martin-Equestrian
Laila Anderson-Kishwaukee College-Softball
Katelyn Bowers-Kishwaukee College-Basketball
Mariah Drake-Kishwaukee College-Basketball
Ava Hackman-Carl Sandburg College-Golf
Orion Gallentine-Kishwaukee College-E-Sports
Brenna Heitter-Scott Community College-Soccer
They will be pursuing majors in several areas including Criminology, Biology, Art, Biochemistry, and Education.
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The celebrations continue at our local high schools as they celebrate student-athletes who have made their college choices official.