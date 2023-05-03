OREGON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The celebrations continue at our local high schools as they celebrate student-athletes who have made their college choices official.



At Oregon High School Wednesday afternoon 13 athletes were in the spotlight in front of a crowd of students and family members in the gymnasium.



Those 13 athletes are as follows:

Brian Immel-Kishwaukee College-Bowling

Hadley Lutz-Sauk Valley College-Basketball

Liz Mois-Southeastern Univ. (Florida)-Softball

Alyssa Mowry-Augustana-Soccer

Avery Salsbury-Kishwaukee College-Volleyball

Ava Wight-Sauk Valley College-Volleyball

Olivia Wynn-Univ. Tennessee-Martin-Equestrian

Laila Anderson-Kishwaukee College-Softball

Katelyn Bowers-Kishwaukee College-Basketball

Mariah Drake-Kishwaukee College-Basketball

Ava Hackman-Carl Sandburg College-Golf

Orion Gallentine-Kishwaukee College-E-Sports

Brenna Heitter-Scott Community College-Soccer



They will be pursuing majors in several areas including Criminology, Biology, Art, Biochemistry, and Education.

