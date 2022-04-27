ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It was an afternoon for signing and celebrating Wednesday at Rockford Lutheran High School. Nine student-athletes signed with colleges and universities.



They are as follows:

Donavyn Sales-boys basketball-Kishwaukee College

Heaven Johnson-girls basketball-Kishwaukee College

Jaycie Sheehan-volleyball-Purdue Northwest

Kylie Wilhelmi-volleyball-Birmingham Southern

Remington Vincent-volleyball-St. Mary’s

Morgan Kimberly-volleyball-Rock Valley

Sarah Ziegler-volleyball-Rock Valley

Brooke Soles-track & field-UW-Parkside

Kristin Rundle-Golf-Augustana



“I’ve wanted to compete in college due to COVID and everything that happened (in high school), but I’m super excited to be competing for UW-Parkside, said Soles.

“It’s very exciting. It’s like a dream come true,” said Johnson. “I’ve always wanted to play basketball in college.”

“It’s so special that we all got to sign together,” said Rundle. “That was really exciting, and I’m super proud of everybody.” “The fact that I can celebrate this with my friends and family and my school is just so fun, and I’m really excited for these next four years,” said Wilhelmi.