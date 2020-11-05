A NIC-10 basketball season is still up in the air

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — A NIC-10 basketball season is still very much up-in-the-air for this winter. Athletic Directors from the NIC-10 met Wednesday. Conference President and Hononegah Principal Chad Dougherty tells me no final decisions were made.

He says district superintendents are consulting with their legal counsel and insurance providers regarding potential liabilities of going forward with a season. Each school district will be announcing its decision soon.

Athletic Directors from the Big Northern Conference will meet Thursday. Athletic Directors from the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference will meet next week.

A week ago the IHSA Executive Board said Illinois High Schools could play ball starting later this month even though Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health said the season should be put on hold.