BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Adam Brown is off to a blazing start this season, and as a result of that, so is Belvidere North. The Blue Thunder are now 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the NIC-10.



Wednesday night Brown scored 25 points leading Belvidere North to a win at Boylan. Friday night he topped that by firing in 35 points in a 65-63 win against Harlem.



