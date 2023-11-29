ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Belvidere North boys’ basketball team is off to one of its best starts ever. The Blue Thunder went 3-1 at the Fred VanVleet Classic last week at Auburn. Wednesday night they opened NIC-10 play by winning on the road at Boylan 60-57.



The Blue Thunder got 25 points from senior Adam Brown. Brown also scored a short jumper in the lane with under a minute to play to give North the lead. North lead most of the game including by nine points after the third quarter, only to see Boylan storm back to take a one-point lead. That’s when Brown made his move into the paint for the go-ahead basket.



Lawrence Townsend added 12 points for Belvidere North.



For highlights watch the media player above.