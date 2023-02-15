ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Auburn didn’t win the NIC-10 championship. Guilford did. But the Knights got some satisfaction Wednesday night when they edged the Vikings 59-53 at the Castle.



It was senior night, and one Auburn senior in particular Adrian Agee came up big. He led all scorers with 21 points. He had two key three-point plays in the fourth quarter. The first was a basket from behind the arc. The second was a lay-in and one.



A freshman had a big hand in Auburn’s senior night too. Amir Danforth scored 15 points.



Auburn finishes the regular season with an overall record of 19-12 and a conference record of 14-4. That leaves the Knights tied for second place with Rockford East, one game behind 15-3 Guilford.



The Vikings finish the regular season with an overall record of 22-8.



