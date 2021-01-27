All IHSA sports are on; most state series won’t be held

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — High School athletes and coaches have been given the green light to compete. The IHSA Board of Directors has announced as of Wednesday afternoon that all sports seasons and all sports will be held during the remaining four months of the school year.

Winter sports teams are allowed to start practicing immediately with competitions allowed to being seven days later. Those sports include boys and girls basketball, boys swimming & diving, dance, cheerlerading and boys and girls bowling. There will not be a state series in bowling, basketball or swimming. Dance and cheerleading will have virtual state series.

Fall sports that didn’t compete last fall that were pushed into February and March have been pushed back a couple more weeks. Football practices will now begin March 3rd instead of February 15 and the first games will no be permitted to be played on March 19th instead of March 5. Football players must get in 12 practice days. There will not be playoffs in football.

Girls volleyball will begin practices March eight with some competitions permitted seven days laters. Boys soccer, which was also moved from the fall can begin practicing March 1 with the first games beginning seven days later. There will not be state series in either sport.

The IHSA is also hoping to hold a full slate of spring sports with practices starting April 5 and competitions beginning seven days later.

The IHSA Board of Directors released the following statement. “We understood the high level of anticipation surrounding today’s announcement, along with the scrutiny that will accompany it,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “Ultimately, the Board adhered to its stated goals throughout the pandemic: providing an opportunity for every IHSA student-athlete to compete safely this year and maximizing opportunities for traditional IHSA spring sports after they lost their entire season a year ago. I recognize that many schools and coaches could likely offer a tweak here or there that would have, in their opinion, made it ‘better’ for their school or sport. Our Board faced an impossible task with a litany of factors. They were conscientious in considering every possibility and I believe their decisions today are a positive step for the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of our students. We are excited to channel our energy into creating as many positive experiences for Illinois high school students as we can between now and the end of this extraordinary school year.”