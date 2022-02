ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — At the 3A Boylan Catholic Regional championship matchup on Friday night between two NIC-10 teams, the Boylan Titans and the Freeport Pretzels, it was Boylan who come out on top 70-58. Largely in part to senior Joey Appino and junior Tristan Ford who had 28 and 24, respectively.

The Titans will head to the Crystal Lake South Sectional.

For highlights and postgame coverage click on the media player.