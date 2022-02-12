ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Auburn Knights were a perfect 15-0 in NIC-10 Conference play until Friday’s night 64-50 loss to the Boylan Titans. That handed the Knights their first conference loss of the season, dropping their record to 15-1.

The Knights were not at full strength, however, as their star sophomore forward Mike Jones was sidelined with a concussion, and head coach Bryan Ott was absent attending to a personal matter.

In Boylan’s win, senior Joey Appino helped the Titans by scoring 23 of their 64 points. Senior Nolan Brauns added 13 of his own as Boylan secured the strong road victory.

