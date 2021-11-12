Aquin battles, but comes up short in the 1A state semfinals

NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Freeport Aquin’s volleyball team finally met its match Friday morning at Redbird Arena. The Bulldogs lost to the state’s #1 ranked team in class 1A St. Thomas More 19-25, 25-22, 25-18 in the state semifinals.

St. Thomas More has several Division I college recruits including one player headed to Ohio State.

The match started well for the Bulldogs when they claimed the first set, but the momentum quickly swung to St. Thomas More in the second set when it jumped out to an 8-3 lead. St. Thomas More also started strong in the third set and then held off the Bulldogs.

“We played with them definitely for the first set and came back for the second set, but it just didn’t happen,” said Aquin’s Bentleah Stovall.

“I think it was definitely a challenge for us, but it was nothing that we couldn’t take on,” said Aquin’s Lucy Arndt. “I think if we played our game on our side we would have had them.”

“All year these girls have had fun on the court where they go out there and they play and smile, we lost a little of that today,” said Aquin head coach Robyn Stovall. “The nerves got to us. It’s a big arena. It’s a different atmosphere, but they’ve had fun on the court, and I’m hopeful tomorrow they come out and just have fun and finish hard and strong on tomorrow’s set, or match.”

Saturday morning Aquin twill play Springfield Lutheran at 9 a.m. in the consolation game.