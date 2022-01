FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Scales Mound Hornets suffered their first loss of the season last weekend against East Dubuque. They bounced back Monday evening with a 67-57 win at Freeport Aquin.

The Hornets, ranked #2 in the state in Class 1A improve their record to 19-1. Aquin is 10-7. For highlights click on the media player.