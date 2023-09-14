DURAND, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Some of the best high school volleyball in the state is played in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference. Some of it was on display Thursday night at Durand.

The 16-2 Durand Bulldogs hosted 12-3 Freeport Aquin. Aquin won the Class 1A state championship last year. Aquin also won this tightly contested match 25-20, 25-19.

Aquin setter Megan Holder had 15 assists and three blocks. Ainsley Stoval led Aquin with 11 kills.

Aquin is now 3-0 in conference play. Durand is 3-1. For highlights watch the media player above.