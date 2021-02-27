Aquin runs past Pecatonica 58-48

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In a Northwest Upstate Illini Conference matchup between the Aquin Bulldogs and the Pecatonica Indians, Aquin was able to come out on top despite being the road team.
The Bulldogs beat the Indians 58-48.
