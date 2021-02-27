Aquin runs past Pecatonica 58-48

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- There's a new head coach for the North Boone Vikings boys varsity basketball team. She's the first female head coach of a boys varsity basketball team in program history, and the first of recent memory around the Stateline.

Beth Doetch is the daughter-in-law of former Vikings coach Lennie Doetch, who ran the team roughly a decade ago. David Greenberg sat down with her for a 'Spotlight' feature to get to know the first-year head coach and discover how she hopes to inspire younger women to follow their dreams.