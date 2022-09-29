FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Aquin took a major step toward clinching the NUIC championship Thursday night by defeating Dakota 25-17, 25-13.



The win boosts Aquin’s conference record to 8-0. It’s overall record improves to 19-1. Dakota slips to 20-4, 6-2. This was the third time Aquin defeated Dakota this season. Twice now in conference play, once in a tournament.



Aquin was led by Megan Holder with 18 assists and two kills. Lucy Arndt had 6 kills and 3 digs. Bentleah Stovall had 6 kills and one block. Ainsley Stovall had 3 kills and 6 digs, and Hannah Pizzolato had 13 digs.



