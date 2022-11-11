NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Freeport Aquin girls volleyball players have a chance to finish as top Dawgs in the entire state. They will play for the class 1A state championship Saturday morning in Normal at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University.

They earned that right by winning their state semifinal match Friday morning against Sterling Newman in straight sets 25-13, 25-16.

As usual it was a team effort by Aquin. Lucy Arndt had seven kills. Megan Holder had 17 assists and nine digs. Ainsley Stovall had six kills. Bentleah Stovall had five kills. Hanna Broge had five digs.

It was the 40th win of the season for Aquin. One more and the Bulldogs will be state champions.

“We’ve had this goal all year, so it’s been really amazing that we’ve been pushing towards that goal,” said Holder. “We really haven’t had many nerves because we’re just confident in ourselves.”

“We were very clean,” said Arndt. “We just played our Bulldog volleyball, and we’re going to do that tomorrow. That’s all we can do. Hopefully we can turnout with a win.”

“They just need to go out and play their game (tomorrow),” said head coach Robyn Stovall. “They’ve been showing up every match. Every match that we’ve played they’ve been showing up. Their mental strength is so strong, and they come out and play their game, play Bulldog volleyball, and we’re going to have a great day tomorrow.”

Aquin’s opponent in the championship match Saturday will be Springfield Lutheran. The match will start at 10:30 a.m.