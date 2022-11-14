FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It has been quite a week for Freeport Aquin volleyball standout Lucy Arndt. Saturday she and her teammates won a state championship in Class 1A. Monday Arndt signed a national letter of intent with Southeast Missouri State University.

The RedHawks compete in the Missouri Valley Conference.

“When I went there I loved the coaches and the players,” said Arndt. “The players all texted me after we won state. I love the connections that I have with them so far.

Arndt has aspired to be a major college volleyball player since she was a young girl.

“Since I was little for sure. When I watched my sister play, I just wanted to be like her.”